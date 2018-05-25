Champs de Provence Rosé

A lot of the new rosés flooding into the market are bandwagon-jumpers of sometimes dubious worthiness. Well, I'm here to tell you that the Champs de Provence Rosé 2017 ($17) is the real deal, and not just because it's from the epicenter of pink wine. This is a seriously refreshing, insanely quaffable (so be careful) treat, with the crispness and freshness of a white wine and some rouge-esque structure. The nose and palate showcase red-berry attributes from alluring start to near-endless finish. Like all stellar rosés, this French beauty has almost boundless pairing possibilities, from fish or fowl prepared any ol' way to salads and appetizers (tapenade!).

Available at Tonka Bottle Shop, Lunds & Byerlys, Cub, Star Liquors (Blaine and Plymouth), Hennepin Lake and others.

Bill Ward