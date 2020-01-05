Wind Concerns Today
 
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
 
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
 
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.
 
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon. The strongest winds will occur after 10 AM.
 
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
 
 
Strong Winds Today
 
"Windy conditions are expected to develop today with speeds of 40-50 MPH. Be sure to secure any loose objects. High profile vehicles such as semis and trailers will need to drive with caution."
 
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
It'll be a windy Sunday across the region with wind gusts in the 30-40mph range. Daytime highs will also be nearly 10F to 15F above average for this time of the year. However, it'll be a very windy day with wind gusts approaching nearly 40mph across the region. 
 
 ____________________________________________________________________
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Sunday will be another warm day with temps warming into the 30s across the state. These reading will be nearly 10F to 20F above average across the state. 
 
__________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Oulook
 
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook through mid January, which suggests fairly mild temps continuing through much of the extended time frame. There will be a cool down midweek with temps dipping down into the teens. 
 
 
_____________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 12th - 18th suggests temperatures will be running below average across much of the Western US and Alaska, while above average temps will continue in the eastern half the US. 
 
_____________________________________________________________________
 

Windy Sunday with a Few Flakes. Colder Midweek
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

I don't know about you, but my New Year's resolution of eating healthier isn't going so well. Everywhere I look, there are lingering holiday treats that catch my eye. A nibble here and a nibble there turns into a smorgasbord of guilt and regret... But, in the words of my 8 year old, "YOLO".

I am happy to report that we've gained nearly 10 minutes of daylight since the Winter Solstice 2 weeks ago! The sun rises at 7:51 am in the metro this weekend, which is the latest all year. Sunrise times start getting earlier next week and then it's off to the races!

A fast moving clipper will scoot across the northern half of the state today with scattered light snow showers possible through the morning. The biggest concern will be the winds, which could gust up to 40 mph.

Another clipper arrives Monday night with a light snow chance. Temps fall during the day Tuesday with wind chill values dipping into the sub-zero range by early Wednesday morning.

Good news, extended weather models don't show any major cold snaps or white-knuckle commutes.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: AM flakes & windy. Winds. W 20-40. High: 38.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and gusty. Winds: W 15-30. Low: 20.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. Winds: WSW 5-10. High: 34.

TUESDAY: Light AM snow, falling temps. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 17. High: 20.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Nippy.  Winds: SE 5-15. Wake-up: 4. High: 24.

THURSDAY: Light rain/snow mix possible. Winds: N 5-15. Wake-up: 20. High: 32.

FRIDAY: Lingering clouds. Brisk wind. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 10. High: 24.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Near average temperature. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 5. High: 25.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
January 5th

2012: Record warmth is felt across the state. Many locations in western Minnesota soared over 50 degrees, with temperatures reaching the 60s at Marshall, Canby, and Madison. This was the first record of any 60 degree temperatures in Minnesota during the first week of January.
_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 5th

Average High: 24F (Record: 47F set in 1885)
Average Low: 8F (Record: -28F set in 1924)

Record Rainfall: 0.63" set in 1932
Record Snowfall: 4.7" set in 1994
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 5th

Sunrise: 7:51am
Sunset: 4:46pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 55 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 34 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 9 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for January 5th at Midnight
3.1 Days Since First Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

Our planet Earth will reach its closest point to the sun for 2020 on January 4 or 5, depending on your time zone. It happens on January 5 at 07:48 UTC. In United States time zones, that’s January 5 at 2:48 a.m. Eastern Time, 1:48 a.m. Central Time, 12:48 a.m. Mountain Time – and January 4, at 11:48 p.m. Pacific Time, 10:48 p.m. Alaskan Time and 9:48 p.m. Hawaiian Time. Translate UTC to your time. Astronomers call this celebrated point in Earth’s elliptical orbit around the sun perihelion, from the Greek roots perimeaning near and helios meaning sun. Best New Year’s gift ever! EarthSky moon calendar for 2020 At its closest point, Earth swings to within 91,398,199 miles (147,091,144 km) of the sun. That’s in contrast to six months from now, when the Earth reaches aphelion – its most distant point – on July 4, 2020. Then we’ll be 94,507,635 miles (152,095,295 km) from the sun. In other words, Earth is roughly 3 million miles (5 million km) closer to the sun in early January than it is in early July. That’s always the case. Earth is closest to the sun every year in early January, when it’s winter for the Northern Hemisphere. We’re farthest away from the sun in early July, during our Northern Hemisphere summer.

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

High temps on Sunday will still be quite warm across the middle part the the US with highs nearly running nearly 10F to nearly 15F above average. 
 
______________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions will remain fairly quiet across the much of the nation, with the exception of the northern tier of the nation. Areas of rain and snow will the possible there. 
 
____________________________________________________________________
 
"Chance of 'once in a lifetime heavy snowfall' has increased five times thanks to climate change, according to Japanese scientists"
 
"A new study from meteorologists in Japan predicts that ‘once in a lifetime’ snowfalls are five times more likely to hit Japan if climate change continues at current rates. The group of researchers, from the Tohoku University and the Meteorological Research Institute of the Japan Meteorological Agency, conducted the experiment using climate modeling software running on a supercomputer.  The team considered three different possibilities for the Japanese climate by the end of the 21st century and asked the supercomputer to simulate effects on the climate based on them."
 
See more from Daily Mail HERE: 
 

__________________________________________________________
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

