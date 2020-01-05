Wind Concerns Today

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon. The strongest winds will occur after 10 AM.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Strong Winds Today

"Windy conditions are expected to develop today with speeds of 40-50 MPH. Be sure to secure any loose objects. High profile vehicles such as semis and trailers will need to drive with caution."

Sunday Weather Outlook

It'll be a windy Sunday across the region with wind gusts in the 30-40mph range. Daytime highs will also be nearly 10F to 15F above average for this time of the year. However, it'll be a very windy day with wind gusts approaching nearly 40mph across the region.

____________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

Sunday will be another warm day with temps warming into the 30s across the state. These reading will be nearly 10F to 20F above average across the state.

__________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Oulook

Here's the extended temperature outlook through mid January, which suggests fairly mild temps continuing through much of the extended time frame. There will be a cool down midweek with temps dipping down into the teens.

_____________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 12th - 18th suggests temperatures will be running below average across much of the Western US and Alaska, while above average temps will continue in the eastern half the US.

_____________________________________________________________________