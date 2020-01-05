Windy Sunday with a Few Flakes. Colder Midweek
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
I don't know about you, but my New Year's resolution of eating healthier isn't going so well. Everywhere I look, there are lingering holiday treats that catch my eye. A nibble here and a nibble there turns into a smorgasbord of guilt and regret... But, in the words of my 8 year old, "YOLO".
I am happy to report that we've gained nearly 10 minutes of daylight since the Winter Solstice 2 weeks ago! The sun rises at 7:51 am in the metro this weekend, which is the latest all year. Sunrise times start getting earlier next week and then it's off to the races!
A fast moving clipper will scoot across the northern half of the state today with scattered light snow showers possible through the morning. The biggest concern will be the winds, which could gust up to 40 mph.
Another clipper arrives Monday night with a light snow chance. Temps fall during the day Tuesday with wind chill values dipping into the sub-zero range by early Wednesday morning.
Good news, extended weather models don't show any major cold snaps or white-knuckle commutes.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: AM flakes & windy. Winds. W 20-40. High: 38.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and gusty. Winds: W 15-30. Low: 20.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. Winds: WSW 5-10. High: 34.
TUESDAY: Light AM snow, falling temps. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 17. High: 20.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Nippy. Winds: SE 5-15. Wake-up: 4. High: 24.
THURSDAY: Light rain/snow mix possible. Winds: N 5-15. Wake-up: 20. High: 32.
FRIDAY: Lingering clouds. Brisk wind. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 10. High: 24.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Near average temperature. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 5. High: 25.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
January 5th
2012: Record warmth is felt across the state. Many locations in western Minnesota soared over 50 degrees, with temperatures reaching the 60s at Marshall, Canby, and Madison. This was the first record of any 60 degree temperatures in Minnesota during the first week of January.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 5th
Average High: 24F (Record: 47F set in 1885)
Average Low: 8F (Record: -28F set in 1924)
Record Rainfall: 0.63" set in 1932
Record Snowfall: 4.7" set in 1994
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 5th
Sunrise: 7:51am
Sunset: 4:46pm
Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 55 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 34 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 9 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for January 5th at Midnight
3.1 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
Our planet Earth will reach its closest point to the sun for 2020 on January 4 or 5, depending on your time zone. It happens on January 5 at 07:48 UTC. In United States time zones, that’s January 5 at 2:48 a.m. Eastern Time, 1:48 a.m. Central Time, 12:48 a.m. Mountain Time – and January 4, at 11:48 p.m. Pacific Time, 10:48 p.m. Alaskan Time and 9:48 p.m. Hawaiian Time. Translate UTC to your time. Astronomers call this celebrated point in Earth’s elliptical orbit around the sun perihelion, from the Greek roots perimeaning near and helios meaning sun. Best New Year’s gift ever! EarthSky moon calendar for 2020 At its closest point, Earth swings to within 91,398,199 miles (147,091,144 km) of the sun. That’s in contrast to six months from now, when the Earth reaches aphelion – its most distant point – on July 4, 2020. Then we’ll be 94,507,635 miles (152,095,295 km) from the sun. In other words, Earth is roughly 3 million miles (5 million km) closer to the sun in early January than it is in early July. That’s always the case. Earth is closest to the sun every year in early January, when it’s winter for the Northern Hemisphere. We’re farthest away from the sun in early July, during our Northern Hemisphere summer.
Sunday Weather Outlook
__________________________________________________________