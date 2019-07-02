SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Wisconsin Lottery says the owner of a winning Megabucks ticket has just two weeks to claim the nearly $6 million prize.
The ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Sheboygan on January 16. The 180-day window to claim the $5.9 million closes July 15. It's the largest Megabucks jackpot won since 2015.
The ticket's winning numbers are 1, 5, 28, 29, 37 and 44.
