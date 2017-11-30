Fire in the middle of the night torched two mobile homes north of the Twin Cities, killing a person in one residence and sending another fleeing from the windswept flames that engulfed the second home, authorities said.

The fire shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday broke out at the Berglund Trailer Court on Berglund Avenue in Chisago County, according to police.

Officers arrived to find one trailer fully engulfed in flames, where a body was located.

“Extremely strong winds [sent] flames and smoke into a second mobile home,” police said in a statement. A resident in that home escaped without injury.

Damage to the two homes “was extensive, with no structure remaining in the first and only stud walls in the second,” the statement continued. Firefighters doused the flames before they reached any additional homes.

Authorities have yet to pinpoint what started the fire, but add that no foul play is suspected.

Identities of the residents have yet to be released.