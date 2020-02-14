CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — High wind delayed Northrop Grumman's supply run to the International Space Station on Friday.
The weather was OK at the launch pad on Wallops Island, Virginia, but upper-level winds exceeded safety limits. The company will try again Saturday at 3:21 p.m. — an easy-to-remember 3-2-1.
It will be Northrop Grumman's third attempt in under a week to launch its Antares rocket with a Cygnus capsule on top. Sunday's try was interrupted by pad equipment concerns, then bad weather moved in.
The delivery includes nearly 4 tons of experiments and gear, as well as candy and cheese for the three station astronauts.
