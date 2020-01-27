Target Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year by giving one lucky fan a pair of tickets to every single anniversary event – Wolves and Lynx games included -- at the city-owned arena in 2020.

To register, mention your favorite happening at Target Center on Twitter or Instagram with hashtag #TargetCenter30 (include a photo or video) or register at https://woobox.com/wtkbc8.

The winner will be chosen Feb. 4.

Just think of all the possibilities – those four Lynx championships, Disney on Ice, high school basketball tournaments, Cirque du Soleil, all those great concerts by Garth, Prince, Elton, Rihanna, Beyonce, Neil, Bruce, Cardi and Kanye, and that ONE GREAT Timberwolves season, thanks to KG.

Lots of memories. Lots of luck…