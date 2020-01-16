BROOKINGS, S.D. — Douglas Wilson scored 22 points as South Dakota State romped past North Dakota 87-66 on Wednesday night.
Noah Freidel had 16 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State (14-7, 5-1 Summit League), which won its fifth straight. Matt Mims added 14 points and Alou Dillon had 12 points. The Jackrabbits made 21 of 26 free throws.
Marlon Stewart had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (8-11, 2-3). Kienan Walter added 15 points and De'Sean Allen-Eikens had 14 points. North Dakota made 17 of 22 from the free-throw line.
South Dakota State plays at South Dakota on Sunday. North Dakota plays at North Dakota State on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers-Penn State game recap
A look back at Wednesday's game.
Gophers
Oturu scores 26 as Minnesota beats Penn State 75-69
Coach Richard Pitino implored his Minnesota team at halftime to increase its pressure on the defensive end after Penn State shot 60% from the field and didn't have a turnover in the first half.
Gophers
Pitts remains suspended; U women's basketball readies to face Iowa
Leading scorer Destiny Pitts, averaging 16.3 points per game and a first-team all-Big Ten selection by the media as a sophomore last season, will miss a second game as she remains suspended from the Gophers.
Gophers
Gophers lean on Carr, Oturu to hold off Penn State down the stretch
The Gophers kept their winning streak alive against Penn State, running it to five in a row over the Nittany Lions behind 53 combined points from Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu
Wolves
Pacers' late surge sends Wolves to third loss in a row
The Pacers' Domantas Sabonis scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half while Malcolm Brogdon helped carry Indiana to the finish line with 21 points. Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 15th game.