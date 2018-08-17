MINNEAPOLIS — A Willmar man accused of illegally possessing a large cache of weapons has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Forty-six-year-old Chad Monson was arrested during a Jan. 30 raid of his rural Kandiyohi County home by drug and gang task force agents.
A federal grand jury in June indicted him on numerous firearms violations related to an arsenal of machine guns, ammunition, silencers and pipe bombs.
The U.S. attorney's office says Monson pleaded guilty on Thursday. A sentencing date wasn't immediately set.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Ellison, pressed over abuse allegation, takes it to voters
Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison is answering calls to quit his state's attorney general race following allegations of domestic abuse by hitting the campaign trail.
National
Trump says he canceled military parade, blames D.C. officials
President Donald Trump said Friday he had canceled plans for a Veterans Day military parade, citing the "ridiculously high" price tag — a day after U.S. officials said the November event could cost $92 million, more than three times the price first suggested by the White House.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Ohio voters in special election not over 116
With Ohio's special congressional election still too close to call, questions have been raised about the veracity of voter rolls in the swing state.Republican state…
National
No clean-up of nuclear leak in South Carolina for years
Federal regulators say the Westinghouse Electric Company has no plans to clean uranium leaks at a nuclear fuel plant despite evidence that it could reach South Carolina's water supply.
National
Review panel votes to subpoena Baltimore police for cases
An independent review panel has voted unanimously to subpoena the Baltimore Police Department for withheld internal affairs cases.