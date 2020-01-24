JONESBORO, Ark. — Christian Willis had 17 points and six assists and Marquis Eaton posted 19 points as Arkansas State edged South Alabama 75-71 on Thursday night.
Jerry Johnson had 10 points for Arkansas State (14-7, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Melo Eggleston added nine rebounds.
Josh Ajayi had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (12-9, 5-5). Herb McGee added 15 points and Chad Lott had 11.
The Red Wolves leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Arkansas State 75-59 on Jan. 9. Arkansas State plays Troy on the road on Saturday. South Alabama plays Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Saturday.
