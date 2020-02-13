EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Lucas Williamson had 20 points as Loyola of Chicago closed the game with a 12-4 run to beat Evansville 73-66 on Wednesday night, the 13th-straight loss for the Purple Aces.

Cameron Krutwig added 14 points for the Ramblers (17-9, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference), Keith Clemons had 12 and Tate Hall 11.

K.J. Riley's layup with 3:49 to play put Evansville, which trailed by as many as 22 points, on top 62-61, but the Purple Aces missed their last three shots and went just 4 of 8 from the foul line down the stretch.

A layup by Aher Uguak at 3 1/2 minutes put the Ramblers back on and they added another basket and went 8 of 10 from the foul line to secure the win.

Riley had 28 points and six assists for the Purple Aces (9-17, 0-13), whose losing streak stretched to 13 games. Sam Cunliffe added 16 points. Evan Kuhlman had four blocks.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Loyola of Chicago defeated Evansville 78-44 on Jan. 11. Loyola of Chicago takes on Northern Iowa at home on Saturday. Evansville plays Drake on the road on Sunday.