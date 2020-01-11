AKRON, Ohio — Xeyrius Williams had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Akron defeated Ball St. 75-60 on Friday night.
Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points and eight assists for Akron (13-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler Cheese added 17 points.
Tahjai Teague had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (9-7, 2-1). Ishmael El-Amin added 17 points.
Akron faces Northern Illinois on the road on Tuesday. Ball St. takes on Eastern Michigan on the road on Tuesday.
