PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Darius Williams had 22 points as Prairie View A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-54 on Saturday.
Devonte Patterson had 17 points and eight rebounds for Prairie View (9-10, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Gerard Andrus added 11 points and six rebounds. Faite Williams had six assists.
Marquell Carter had 12 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-15, 2-4).
Prairie View plays Mississippi Valley State at home on Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Texas Southern on the road on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Jokic helps Nuggets beat Rockets 117-110 on somber day
Nikola Jokic turned in his ninth triple-double of the season, Jerami Grant scored a season-high 25 points and the Denver Nuggets held off the Houston Rockets 117-110 on a melancholy Sunday as players and fans learned about an hour before the game of the helicopter crash that killed NBA great Kobe Bryant.
Vikings
Former NBA star Bryant remembered as AFC beats NFC in Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute.
Wolves
Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
Gophers
Creighton's balanced attack hems in Xavier for 77-66 win
Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 points going 10 of 11 from the foul line and Marcus Zegarowski scored 14 and Creighton beat Xavier 77-66 on Sunday.
Sports
The Latest: Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins posthumous Grammy
The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center (all times local):