BUFFALO, N.Y. — Warren Williams came off the bench to score a season-high 16 points to lead Manhattan to a 71-67 win over Canisius on Friday night.

Williams was 7-for-9 shooting as the Jaspers shot 55% from the field. Tykei Greene and Pauly Paulicap each scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Manhattan (5-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Samir Stewart had 12 points.

Majesty Brandon scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-8, 0-2), who have now lost four straight games. Scott Hitchon added 12 points.

Malik Johnson, the Golden Griffins' leading scorer coming into the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting but dished eight assists.

Canisius came within a point, 60-59, on a pair of Brandon free throws with six minutes remaining, but Stewart drained a 3 for Manhattan at the other end and the Jaspers stayed just out of reach the rest of the way, making 8 of 10 free throws.

The Golden Griffins were 3-for-11 from the floor in the final minutes, 0-for-6 from distance.

Manhattan faces Niagara on the road on Sunday. Canisius takes on Fairfield at home on Sunday.