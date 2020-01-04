BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Antonio Williams tied his career high with 22 points as Kent State topped Bowling Green 79-61 on Friday night.
It was the first Mid-American Conference game of the season for both teams.
Troy Simons had 17 points for Kent State (11-3). Anthony Roberts added 11 points. Philip Whittington had seven rebounds for the visiting team.
Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points for the Falcons (9-5). Dylan Frye added 14 points.
Kent State takes on Toledo at home on Tuesday. Bowling Green takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Tuesday.
