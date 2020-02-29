TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Christian Williams had a career-high 20 points as Indiana State topped Valparaiso 71-58 on Saturday.
Cooper Neese had 10 points for Indiana State (18-11, 11-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.
Tyreke Key had only 6 points. The Sycamores' leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, was 0 of 4 from 3-point range.
Daniel Sackey had 11 points for the Crusaders (16-15, 9-9). Donovan Clay added 11 points. Ryan Fazekas had 10 points.
The Sycamores evened the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Indiana State 86-77 on Jan. 18.
