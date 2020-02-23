AKRON, Ohio — Xeyrius Williams recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Akron to a 75-65 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Tyler Cheese had 17 points and six rebounds for Akron (21-6, 11-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Channel Banks and Loren Cristian Jackson added 14 points apiece.
Nike Sibande had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (10-16, 3-10). Milos Jovic added 11 points and six rebounds. Elijah McNamara had 10 points.
The Zips improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks for the season. Akron defeated Miami (Ohio) 81-60 on Jan. 21. Akron faces Bowling Green on the road on Tuesday. Miami (Ohio) faces Kent State on the road on Tuesday.
