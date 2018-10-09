William Stoeri is the new managing partner of law firm Dorsey & Whitney.

The 600-lawyer firm on Tuesday said Stoeri will succeed current managing partner Ken Cutler in a three-year term starting Jan 1.

“Bill Stoeri is a superb lawyer and a natural leader,” said Kim Severson, who serves as chair of Dorsey’s Policy Committee, in a press statement. “We have tremendous confidence that Bill will be able to build on Dorsey’s strong global platform and ensure the firm’s continued success in pursuing our client-service mission and strategic goals around the world.”

Stoeri has been at Dorsey for more than 30 years, focused on general commercial litigation with an expertise in health care. He is on the firm’s management committee and is partner in charge of the firm’s Global Trial Group, head of the health litigation practice group and co-head of its Healthcare Industry Group.

Stoeri sits on the Minnesota Historical Society Executive Council, serving as president from 2009 to 2015. He also serves on the board of trustees of Kalamazoo College in Michigan, where he received his bachelor’s degree. He went to law school at Yale.