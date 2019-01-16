WASHINGTON - Attorney general nominee William Barr's 8-year-old grandson just won Washington.

As Barr's confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill has carried on, his grandson, Liam Daly, has been working the room — taking notes and offering guidance to his grandfather, as well as accepting career advice from smitten lawmakers.

Sitting quietly in the front row Tuesday, Liam penned a letter to Barr, dispensing some words of encouragement as well as a postscript about his thoughts on Russia.

"Dear Grandpa," the young boy wrote, "I love you so much. You are doing great so far … I am having so much fun. Love, Liam. P.S. I think Rusha's people are fine. It is the government that is the problam."

Liam, who was seen in a suit and tie, also held private conversations with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Sens. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Neely Kennedy, R-La. Kennedy later posted pictures of their exchange on Twitter, announcing, "I had a great conversation with Liam this morning."

And Liam politely accepted some unsolicited career advice.

Durbin suggested that Liam consider becoming a public defender "for some balance," according to CBS News. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recommended that he take things in an entirely new direction.

According to a the Washington Post report:

"Liam is the son of Barr's daughter, Mary Daly, a veteran federal prosecutor who works under [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein. Barr noted that Daly's husband, Michael Daly, is also a Justice lawyer, prompting the nominee to joke about Liam that he will 'someday be in the Department of Justice.' "

"Think about medical school, Liam," Graham responded. "Somebody needs to make money in the family."

But senators from both parties agreed on one thing: The 8-year-old has "staying power."

At one point, ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California sent the boy some provisions.

"Mr. Barr, I see you have staying power, and I see it runs in the family, in particular, your grandson," Feinstein said, holding up some snacks. "I'd like to send a little care package down to him. He deserves a medal."