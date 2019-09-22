VIRGINIA WATER, England — Danny Willett has won a European Tour event on home soil for the first time in his career with a three-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship.
The 31-year-old Englishman finished three strokes ahead of nearest challenger Jon Rahm in the final round.
Willett shot a 5-under 67 to finish 20 under overall and collected his seventh European Tour title. He dropped only one shot Sunday on the par-4th 11th which could have been much worse.
Rahm shared the overnight lead with Willett and finished second after a 2-under 70.
Rory McIlroy followed up his third-round 65 with a 67 to finish tied for ninth.
