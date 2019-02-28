Little house on a different prairie

Through March 24: Willa Cather's beloved novel "My Antonia" tells the story of immigrant Americans trying to make their dreams come true in rural Nebraska. Specifically, it's the memories of Jim Burden, who recalls how a Czech woman named Antonia helped shape his particular dreams. Illusion Theater stages a revival of the "My Antonia" play it premiered in 2010. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Illusion Theater, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $25-$45, 612-339-4944 or illusiontheater.org.

Chris Hewitt