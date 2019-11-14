– The hunters paddled frantically, closing in on their target. When they drew near, one of them stood in the cedar canoe and thrust a harpoon into the spine of the 30-foot gray whale.

With the help of fishing boats, the men towed their catch into a small cove in Neah Bay on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington, where hundreds of fellow Makah tribal members greeted them like heroes. People hugged and cried. They celebrated what felt like the return of better days.

It was 1999, and the tribe’s first successful whale hunt in seven decades. It was also their last.

The Makah are the only Native Americans who have a treaty with the U.S. government that allows them to hunt whales. But they have not because of a protracted administrative and legal battle waged by conservationists and animal rights activists.

The two-decade tussle could flare in the coming weeks over a proposal that would allow the Makah to resume whaling as early as next year. Tribal members say the struggle goes beyond their right to hunt, and see it as a fight over restoring Native identity, honoring indigenous treaty rights and respecting age-old traditions.

“People argue that you haven’t done it for 70 years, you don’t need to do it anymore,” said Patrick DePoe, 37, a member of the Makah tribal council. “They’re not Makah. They don’t understand what it means for us.”

An administrative law judge heard arguments Thursday on a proposal by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to exempt the Makah from the federal ban on whaling. The exemption would allow the tribe to catch as many as four Eastern North Pacific gray whales every two years for the next decade.

People on both sides of the debate expect that the NOAA, which oversees ocean resources and habitats, will issue a permit for the Makah to whale again. But activists have vowed to take the fight to court and use procedural challenges to continue to prevent future hunts.

“Just because there is a treaty right does not mean that they must exercise it,” said Catherine Pruett, the executive director of Sea Shepherd Legal, a nonprofit environmental law firm. “Whaling is an archaic and barbaric practice, no matter how you do it.”

Various tribes signed treaties with the federal government through the late 19th century, making concessions in exchange for the protection of rights and provision of services. Over time, tribal leaders say, those rights and privileges have been denied.

“We’re talking rights here,” Nate Tyler, a 47-year-old tribal council member, said of whaling. “It’s our identity.”

Many Makah believe a traditional diet that includes whale can help to improve their health. The preparation for a hunt is also physically and spiritually nourishing, tribal members say. Hunters train by running and paddling every day. They fast, abstain from sex and face the sun and pray each morning. After a kill, they pray for and thank the whale for providing for them.

“It brings to life a better part of our culture,” said Spencer McCarty, a 59-year-old Makah whaler.

Even as tribal members fight to hunt again, many fear a repeat of the vicious backlash they faced last time, when they received bomb threats and heard chants of “Save a whale, kill a Makah.” Hackers targeted the tribe’s website and replaced Neah Bay on a map with “Death Bay.” Things got so bad that the National Guard was sent in to protect the reservation.

Much of the opposition came from the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a sister organization of Sea Shepherd Legal. During the hunt, the organization’s activists buzzed motorized fishing boats around the hunting canoes and made loud noises.

McCarty said he remembered a man who posed as a journalist and came to his home. Inside, the man revealed himself to be an anti-whaling activist and threatened to harm McCarty’s granddaughter if he continued whaling, McCarty said. He went to grab his rifle, but his mother quickly shooed the intruder out the door.

In the past, Sea Shepherd activists believed they needed to protect whales by any means, Pruett said. But the organization’s tactics have changed, she said, and activists are focusing on using legal and diplomatic measures to protect whales.

After the successful hunt in 1999, activists filed a lawsuit, leading a federal court to rule that the tribe needed to go through a more rigorous permitting process in order to hunt whales. That process has been ongoing ever since.