It is not exactly a hot take or a revolutionary one to believe the Vikings' fortunes hinge squarely on the play of quarterback Kirk Cousins, but I still found it interesting to hear the subject batted around on the gambling site VSiN.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, now with VSiN, was talking with Jeff Sherman — VP of Risk Management for Westgate Superbook — about the intriguing upcoming NFC North Race. The Bears have been installed as slight betting favorites (7-to-4) to repeat as champs, while the Vikings and Packers are at 2-to-1. Detroit is a distant 10-to-1.

Said Lombardi: "I think [Gary] Kubiak does wonders. I know Kevin Stefanski will call plays, but I think that offense is ideal for Kirk Cousins. … I think they're better on the offensive line by far this year."

Sherman added: "With Minnesota it's all going to come down, in my opinion, on Kirk Cousins. I mean they underachieved a bit last year."

