Kyle Sloter picked up a bandwagon full of fans while excelling for the Vikings in the preseason the past two years, going 80-for-107 for 809 yards, eight touchdown passes and just one interception going almost exclusively against reserves.

There was an outcry when Sloter was cut by the Vikings on Saturday — with Minnesota opting to keep just two quarterbacks, including Sean Mannion as the backup to Kirk Cousins. Sloter was picked up by the Cardinals and put on their practice squad, never to be heard from again, right?

Uh, not exactly. "PFTCommenter" from the hit podcast Pardon My Take was a late addition to the Sloter bandwagon, and he isn't letting the Vikings off the hook. In a style uniquely his own, he put a curse on the "historically clutch" Vikings for cutting Sloter.

I've lost track of all the Vikings curses, but maybe at some point they will all cancel each other out?

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.