Will Swanda sent a shot under goalkeeper Kai Haroldson for his second goal of the game with 17 minutes, 16 seconds left to give Class 2A, No. 1 Edina a 3-2 victory over No. 7 Minnetonka on Thursday night in boys’ soccer.

The Hornets jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Swanda and Eddy Rosenthal.

The Skippers’ Dylan Olson scored two goals in a 1:53 span in the second half to tie the score at 2-2. Niko Scheibel sent a crossing pass to Olson with 24:15 left for the tying score.

Eastview 3, Eagan 0: Jacob Salmon scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Class 2A, No. 4 Lightning past the host Wildcats. Nick Karam scored the other goal and Elliot Brown made four saves for the Lightning.

Holy Family 1, Orono 1 (OT): Andy Dewitt’s goal for the Spartans on a header with 1:10 left in regulation forced overtime against the visiting Fire. Bennett Creagor got the goal for the Fire on a diving header off a pass from Patrick Dowling. Bryce Richter made 12 saves for the Fire, and Michael Hughes had seven for the Spartans.

New Prague 3, Hutchinson 0: Henry Newton scored two goals to lead the Trojans past the visiting Tigers. John Wacker also scored a goal for the Trojans. Brandon Bettenhausen made 13 saves for the Tigers.

Lakeville North 3, Apple Valley 0: Ethan Sedlacek scored two goals to lead the Class 2A, No. 8 Panthers over the host Eagles. Josiah Enderson scored a goal and Samuel Vue had two assists for the Panthers.

Girls’ soccer

Chaska 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0: Samantha Ramboldt scored a goal to give the Hawks the victory over the visiting Jaguars. Alex Peterson had an assist.

Lakeville South 1, Shakopee 0: Ashlyn Waldon made six saves for the Class 2A, No. 10 Cougars in the shutout. Megan Kot scored the Cougars’ goal.

Roseville 1, Woodbury 0: Ava Benson scored a goal to lead the Raiders past the host Royals. Bella DiGiorno made six saves for the shutout.

St. Paul Highland Park 1, South St. Paul 0: Mariana Cournoyer made 10 saves to give the Scots the victory over the visiting Packers. Clara Paleen scored the Scots’ goal.

