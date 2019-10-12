It surprised no one, but Sony’s official announcement of the PlayStation 5 has extended the video game console war for another generation that could be the last.

Speaking exclusively with Wired magazine, Sony confirmed the PlayStation 5 will be released before the holidays in 2020, and will support ray-tracing technology — a Hollywood-level technique that makes games appear more realistic.

The console will also have a solid-state drive, which promises faster load times and read speeds for data, and a new CPU that should help consoles keep pace with higher-end PC rigs and 8K resolutions.

The console will compete with Microsoft’s yet-to-be-named console, still dubbed Project Scarlett, as well as Nintendo’s Switch handheld-hybrid machine.

Industry observers surmise next year’s models might be the last generation of consoles, thanks to the promise of an all-digital future of streaming games.

Sony also gave details about the PlayStation 5 controller in a blog post Tuesday. The controller will feature what the company calls “adaptive triggers,” which can be programmed for tactile resistance, replicating the sensation of pulling the string on a bow.

Gone will be the “rumble” vibration technology, fully replaced by haptic feedback, the broad spectrum of vibration types you would find in more recent iPhones. Haptic technology was introduced with PlayStation 3’s controllers.

For the past six years, Sony held the pole position for video game consoles. PlayStation 4 sold 100 million consoles worldwide as of June; the Xbox One has sold roughly half that amount, the Nintendo Switch about 36 million.

Both new consoles come at the same time bets are being made on an all-digital, cloud-only gaming future, with Google Stadia looming on the horizon. Microsoft itself is testing its upcoming xCloud service for Xbox One-level gaming on your Android phone in select markets.

Many gaming executives are predicting this to be the last generation of consoles.

PC World says because the PlayStation 5 will feature technology even PC gamers can’t own yet, the next console generation should “surely raise all boats.”