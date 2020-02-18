Not since the fourth game of the season has Richard Pitino made a change to his starting lineup for performance purposes because he decided the Gophers weren't getting enough production.

There are now only six games remaining in the regular season. Pitino could be looking for another spark that helps Minnesota get back into the mix for the NCAA tournament.

After Sunday's tough 58-55 loss against Iowa at home, the Gophers (12-12, 6-8) have their back against the wall in need of wins to turn the season around, starting Wednesday against Indiana.

These are three moves Pitino could make to potentially give his team a different look.

• Give Daniel Oturu a different sidekick with more defensive upside in the starting frontcourt.

• Get guard Marcus Carr more rest during games.

• Run an offense that shoots fewer three-pointers.

MARCUS FULLER