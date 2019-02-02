PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — As the Midwest and East Coast try to recover from this week's dangerous Arctic blast, Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog is gearing up to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will stick around.
Members of Punxsutawney (puhnk-suh-TAW'-nee) Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise on Saturday.
The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.
In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Winter Dance Party rocked Kenosha before deadly plane crash
Ten days before the music died, rock 'n' roll was alive and well in Kenosha.
Variety
Wisconsin widow returns to ice fishing after husband's death
Hannah Stonehouse Hudson is sitting on a stool, hunched over a hole in the ice on Lake Superior near Washburn, Wis. The ice here, about a half mile from shore, is 9 inches thick, a cool greenish color, and every so often, it shifts and moves, making wild noises.
Home & Garden
Proposal for Milwaukee park sparks land use debate
While strolling through the rolling vistas that wind throughout Washington Park, one might encounter people kayaking on the lagoon, attending a nature class or viewing the abundant wildlife such as warblers nesting in tree groves during an early morning bird walk.
National
Virginia governor loses key support; future in doubt
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam appears to have almost no choice but to resign after losing support from virtually the entire state Democratic party and other key allies, who urged the governor to leave office because of a racist photo in which he appeared more than 30 years ago.
National
Virginia governor loses key support; future in doubt
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam appears to have almost no choice but to resign after losing support from virtually the entire state Democratic party and other key allies, who late Friday urged the governor to leave office because of a racist photo in which he appeared more than 30 years ago.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.