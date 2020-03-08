Recent Gophers who left early for the NBA

Amir Coffey, junior, 2019: Undrafted, signed two-way deal with L.A. Clippers as free agent

Kris Humphries, freshman, 2004: Picked in the first round, 14th overall, by the Utah Jazz

Rick Rickert, sophomore, 2003: Picked in the second round, 26th overall, by the Timberwolves

Joel Przybilla, sophomore, 2000: Picked in the first round, ninth overall, by the Houston Rockets