NEW YORK — The ringleader of a thwarted terror plot to bomb the New York City subways in 2009 is about to find out if becoming a government cooperator will pay off.

Admitted al-Qaida recruit Najibullah Zazi (nah-jee-BOO'-lah ZAH'-zee) volunteered valuable information about terror threats during nearly a decade of working with U.S. prosecutors.

Zazi's cooperation could earn him a far lighter punishment on charges that carry a maximum of life. He's to be sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn.

The Afghan immigrant admitted in a 2010 guilty plea that he and two friends agreed to travel to Pakistan, where al-Qaeda operatives directed him to stage an attack on U.S. soil.

He made bombs and traveled to New York before abandoning the plan.