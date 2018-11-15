AUBURN, Ala. — Austin Wiley scored 18 points and No. 9 Auburn scored 35 consecutive points during a second-half stretch in a 103-52 victory over Mississippi College on Wednesday night.

Bryce Brown added 16 points for the Tigers (3-0), who went on a scoring tear of dunks, 3-pointers and fast-break baskets after the Division II Choctaws (1-2) briefly threatened to make it close.

Mississippi College cut a 25-point deficit down to 51-40 early in the second half.

Things got really ugly after that, though. Auburn reclaimed control emphatically with a closing 52-12 run that included a stretch when Mississippi College went more than 11 minutes without scoring

Six Auburn players scored in double figures. Horace Spencer had 14 points and 17 rebounds. Samir Doughty scored 13, Jared Harper 12 and Malik Dunbar 10.

The 6-foot-11 Wiley dominated a team that didn't have a starter taller than 6-5. He scored six straight points after coming off the bench in the first half, making 5 of 7 shots and 8 of 10 free-throw attempts. Wiley, who collected seven rebounds, had played only 13 minutes in the last game against Washington after missing the opener with a foot injury.

Brandon Boston led the Choctaws with nine points. Marcus Lytle and Donovan Ham each had eight. Lytle had seven quick points during the brief second-half rally.

Auburn jumped ahead 25-2 over the first 10 minutes, but Mississippi College answered with eight straight points.

Boston's off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer cut it to 48-29 at halftime.

Auburn's Chuma Okeke, the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the week, didn't score in the first half. He had three points and seven rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi College: Dropped its second straight to a team from Alabama, including an 88-84 overtime defeat to Talladega.

Auburn: Has just its third 3-0 start in the last 12 years, with three straight lopsided wins. Built the big lead despite mediocre shooting, going 4 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half.

THIRD MEETING

The two teams had played twice before, but it's been awhile. Mississippi College won 59-44 in 1939 and Auburn won 88-54 in 1981.

UP NEXT

Mississippi College hosts Henderson State on Saturday.

Auburn plays Xavier on Monday in the Maui Invitational.

__

