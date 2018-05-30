WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Two orphaned bear cubs have been placed in the care of a wildlife rescue park near the Grand Canyon after their mother was euthanized.
The wildlife park Bearizona in Williams said Wednesday the 4-month-old black bears were rescued from a treetop in Arizona's White Mountains. The cubs were so small a climber was able to lower them to safety in a backpack.
The park says the Arizona Game and Fish Department was forced to euthanize the cubs' mother after twice removing her from a residential area in the town of Pinetop-Lakeside.
Bearizona says the animal had been drawn to the neighborhood after a woman there began feeding it daily. A day after the bear was put down, authorities reportedly learned it was the mother of the two cubs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.