– Snow comes early to the Teton mountain range, and when it does, the white-bottomed pronghorn that live here get the urge to move.

Following an ancient rhythm, they migrate more than 200 miles to the south, where the elevation is lower, winter is milder and grass is easier to find. Come the spring green-up, they make the second half of the round trip, returning to Grand Teton National Park.

After thousands of years, biologists are concerned about the future of this migration pattern. While there have been efforts to protect the journey, some new barriers are looming. Most immediate is the prospect of 3,500 new gas wells planned on federal land.

"The challenge is understanding how many holes you can punch in the landscape," said Matthew Kauffman of the University of Wyoming, "before a migration is lost."

Room to move is critical for a wide range of species, but it has long been difficult for researchers to capture where and when they travel. But a growing field called "movement ecology" is casting light on the secretive movements of wildlife and how those habits are changing.

A global study of 57 species of mammals, published in the journal Science, found that wildlife move far less in landscapes that have been altered by humans, which could have implications from how well natural systems function to finding ways to protect migratory species.

"It is important that animals move, because in moving they carry out important ecological functions like transporting nutrients and seeds," said lead author Marlee Tucker, a biologist at Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center and Goethe University, Frankfurt. The ability to move and find food helps keep some imperiled species viable.