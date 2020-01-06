CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Wildlife organizations are planning eagle viewing events in Illinois and Wisconsin.
The events will take place Saturday at three dams along the Fox River: Algonquin, Carpentersville and McHenry. One viewing will also take place at Fontana beach along Lake Geneva in Wisconsin.
Volunteers will provide scopes and binoculars and activities for children, according to the (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald.
Groups including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the McHenry County Conservation District are planning the event.
