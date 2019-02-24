BASTIA, Corsica — French authorities say firefighters are trying to contain a wildfire that spread overnight near a small village on the Mediterranean island of Corsica.
Authorities in Haute-Corse, the prefecture covering the northern part of the island, said strong winds fed 20 wildfires that started in several places on Saturday. More than 1,500 acres were burnt near the town of Calenzana but no damage was caused to houses and no serious injuries have been reported.
The prefecture said the town is not threatened by flames anymore but the fire has yet to be contained.
About 110 police and firefighters were mobilized overnight to tackle the flames.
