OCALA, Fla. — Officials say 50 homes have been evacuated as a 750-acre (300-hectare) wildfire burns in a Florida national park.
Marion County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that the blaze started Wednesday afternoon in the Ocala National Forest. Water drops were being conducted by five helicopters and a fixed wing tanker .
Officials say no structures were damaged as of Wednesday evening, but they were evacuated as a precaution.
Federal, state and local firefighters have responded.
Officials haven't said what caused the fire.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Barr in Alaska to talk about Native violence
The Latest on U.S. Attorney General William Barr's visit to Alaska (all times local):
National
Illinois advances legalized pol after home growing settled
Illinois lawmakers working to legalize recreational marijuana hit a snag that other states have wrestled with: whether to allow people to grow a few pot plants for personal use.
National
Court refuses to block Alabama execution set for Thursday
A federal appeals court is refusing to block Alabama's bid to execute an inmate convicted of killing a country preacher with a sword.
Business
Uber to boot riders from app if they repeatedly misbehave
If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app. The company said that starting Wednesday, riders with…
Nation
Severe weather forecasts continue as Ohio, Kansas, clean up
People from Kansas to Pennsylvania picked up the pieces from a swarm of tornadoes and braced for more twisters Wednesday amid a record-breaking stretch of violent weather.