Deontay Wilder is on a mission — and not afraid to talk about it — as he prepares to defend his piece of the heavyweight title Saturday against Dominic Breazeale in New York.

Wilder tells PodcastOne Sports now co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg that he is eager to teach Breazeale a lesson for speaking badly about him and wants to show the world he is the real heavyweight champion.

"I want to demolish him. I want to deteriorate his face," Wilder said. "It's all bad intentions."

Wilder's fight with Breazeale at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn comes two weeks before England's Anthony Joshua defends his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr. Wilder has been campaigning for a unification fight with Joshua, and claims Joshua is trying to avoid him.

Also on this week's podcast is Kevin Cook, whose new book "Ten Innings at Wrigley" details the May 1979 game won 23-22 by the Phillies over the Cubs. Cook talks about how the game came at a tipping point in baseball and how much the sport has changed since the afternoon the wind was blowing out at Wrigley Field and the baseballs were flying out with it.

The co-hosts also discuss the NBA playoffs and Toronto coach Nick Nurse, and debate the evils of trying to make cauliflower into something it was never meant to be.