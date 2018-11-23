3 p.m. vs. Winnipeg • FSN, 100.3-FM

Not much separates the visitor from the host

Preview: The Wild is back in action after a hectic 6-4 victory Wednesday over the Senators. After blowing a three-goal lead in the third period, the Wild scored a pair of goals late to end a two-game losing streak. That result gave the Wild 28 points, two more than the Jets. Winnipeg is coming off a 6-3 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Players to watch: Captain Blake Wheeler has a team-high 25 points. Winger Patrik Laine has five goals in the past two games. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is 9-5-1.

Numbers: The Wild has scored seven power-play goals in the past five games. Forwards Jason Zucker, Eric Staal and Mikael Granlund combined for six points Wednesday. Winnipeg is 5-2-1 in November. The Jets are 4-4 on the road.

Injuries: Jets D Dmitry Kulikov (lower body) is out.

SARAH MCLELLAN