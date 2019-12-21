1 p.m. vs. Winnipeg • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Preview: The Wild is back home, hosting two games before the holiday break. It’s lost just one game in regulation at Xcel Energy Center this season, going on a 12-game point streak ever since the home opener — a run that’s one game shy of tying the franchise record set Dec. 27, 2017-Feb. 13, 2008. The Jets won the previous matchup this season 5-2 in Winnipeg.

Players to watch: Jets RW Patrik Laine scored twice and chipped in two assists the last time he faced the Wild. C Mark Scheifele has racked up 12 points over his past eight games. … Wild RW Mats Zuccarello was a career-high plus-4 Thursday vs. the Coyotes after tallying three points. C Eric Staal has nine points during a five-game point streak.

Numbers: Winnipeg is 5-3-1 vs. the Central Division. The Jets are 10-6-1 on the road. … The Wild’s fourth line combined for six points Thursday. LW Zach Parise had six blocked shots, a career high.

Injuries: Jets D Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), LW Mathieu Perreault (concussion), C Mark Letestu (upper body), C Bryan Little (upper body) and C Andrew Copp (upper body) are out. … Wild D Greg Pateryn (lower body), C Mikko Koivu (lower body), C Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body) and LW Jason Zucker (broken leg) are also out.

SARAH McLELLAN