game RECAP
THREE STARS
1. Patrik Laine, Jets: The winger scored twice and tallied two assists, including one on the game-winner.
2. Blake Wheeler, Jets: The captain notched career point No.700 in his two-point effort.
3. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: The goalie made 38 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Penalty kills by the Wild to sit 9-for-10 on the season.
8 Points for Winnipeg’s top line of Laine, Wheeler and Mark Scheifele.
40 Shots by the Wild, a season-high
SARAH MCLELLAN
