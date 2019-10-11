game RECAP

THREE STARS

1. Patrik Laine, Jets: The winger scored twice and tallied two assists, including one on the game-winner.

2. Blake Wheeler, Jets: The captain notched career point No.700 in his two-point effort.

3. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: The goalie made 38 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Penalty kills by the Wild to sit 9-for-10 on the season.

8 Points for Winnipeg’s top line of Laine, Wheeler and Mark Scheifele.

40 Shots by the Wild, a season-high

SARAH MCLELLAN