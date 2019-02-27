GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center capped off the Wild’s comeback with the game-winning goal at 18:59 of the third.

2. Ryan Donato, Wild: The winger had a pair of assists.

3. Brad Hunt, Wild: The defenseman scored on the power play and had four shots.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals by winger Jason Zucker in his past two games.

4 Wins for the Wild this season in four games vs. the Jets.

5 Points for Donato in four games with the Wild.

SARAH MCLELLAN