GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center capped off the Wild’s comeback with the game-winning goal at 18:59 of the third.
2. Ryan Donato, Wild: The winger had a pair of assists.
3. Brad Hunt, Wild: The defenseman scored on the power play and had four shots.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals by winger Jason Zucker in his past two games.
4 Wins for the Wild this season in four games vs. the Jets.
5 Points for Donato in four games with the Wild.
SARAH MCLELLAN
