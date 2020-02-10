The week was already a success for the Wild, and nothing could change that.

After picking up three wins and getting a hefty six-point push up the standings, the Wild is now entrenched in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Going 4-for-4 would have moved it even closer to the second wildcard spot, just two points back on the brink of another key week that features three contests at home.

But instead, the team whiffed on the opportunity — slipping up 3-2 to the Avalanche Sunday at Xcel Energy Center to snap its three-game win streak.

Still, at only four points out, the Wild remains very much in the mix.

A three-goal second period by Colorado that included two special-teams tallies were the difference, with captain Gabriel Landeskog’s marker near the midway point the eventual game-winner. Goalie Pavel Francouz also did his part, making 34 saves.

After a scoreless first period that felt sleepy at times, the play from both teams opened up in the second.

Just 1 minute, 37 seconds into the frame, the Avalanche opened the scoring on a shorthanded goal from center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk got a piece of the shot off the rush, but it still rolled behind him into the net — the fourth shorthanded goal allowed by the Wild this season.

During its next power play, the Wild was tighter — scoring just nine seconds into the advantage when defenseman Jared Spurgeon one-timed a Zach Parise feed at 4:58. The assist was No. 399 of Parise’s career.

Only a few minutes later, Spurgeon was whistled for hooking winger Matt Calvert on a breakaway even though it looked like Spurgeon lifted Calvert’s stick.

On the ensuing power play, Colorado retook the lead at 7:22 on a Nathan MacKinnon shot from the left side that sailed through a Landeskog screen in front of Dubnyk. The Avalanche finished 1-for-3.

Landeskog tacked on a third goal 10:36 into the second when he buried an Ian Cole rebound off Dubnyk’s blocker that flew into the slot.

– a highlight-reel sequence from winger Kevin Fiala.

After accepting a pass from center Eric Staal along the boards, Fiala cut around winger Matt Nieto to the middle of the ice, waited and then wired in a wrist shot with 2:29 left.

Fiala, who earned an assist on Spurgeon’s goal and was playing on the Wild’s top line after an in-game promotion on Friday in the 3-2 win over the Stars, has four goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.

This was also his third multi-point game over the past four outings; his five power play goals, a career-high, rank tied for second on the Wild.

– a 12-for-29 span in which it’s operated at 41.4 percent.

But the Wild wouldn’t get any closer to the Avalanche, with the third period playing out at a mostly even pace.

Dubnyk, who coach Bruce Boudreau started on the heels of Dubnyk’s 31-save performance Friday in Dallas to try to get the netminder on a goal, totaled 31 saves.

Next up for the Wild during the rest of this four-game homestand is matchups with the Golden Knights, Rangers and Sharks.