Wild forward J.T. Brown was arrested early Saturday in Dallas on suspicion of public intoxication, according to police documents.

The incident occurred at British Beverage Company at 2:18 a.m. Saturday, one of the reports said. It also referenced an off-duty police officer.

Brown did not play in the Wild’s season finale Saturday night against the Stars. The team announced he was out because of illness.

“I would like to apologize to the Minnesota Wild, my teammates, family, and fans for the poor decision I made,” Brown said in a statement issued to the Star Tribune. “I went out the night before our last game in Dallas, put myself in a bad situation, and take full responsibility for my actions. I have learned from my mistake and will make sure it does not happen again.”

Details of the arrest were not included in the reports. Messages left with the Dallas Police Department’s public information department were not returned.

The Wild issued a statement reading, “We are aware of the report involving J.T. Brown in Dallas and will have no further comment at this time.”

This was Brown’s first season with the Wild after the Burnsville native and former Minnesota Duluth standout signed a two-year, $1.375 million contract last July as a free agent. Brown appeared in 56 games, recording three goals and eight points as the team’s fourth-line right-winger. The 28-year-old also spent six games in the minors with the Wild’s American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa.

Over parts of seven seasons, Brown has logged 365 regular-season games in the NHL. He previously played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks.