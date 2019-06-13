The Wild will play Colorado , Dallas and Winnipeg twice each in the preseason, the team announced Thursday morning.

The preseason opens against the Stars on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Xcel Energy Center. Other home games are vs. the Avalanche on Sept. 21 and Winnipeg on Sept. 29.

The home opener will be announced on June 21, and the remaining schedule will come out on June 25.

Wild preseason schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 17 vs. Dallas, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Colorado, Xcel Energy Center, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. Winnipeg, Xcel Energy Center, 1 p.m.