The Wild will have 11 games televised on either NBC or NBCSN this season; nine of them will be played at Xcel Energy Center.

The two games on NBC, both at the X, are Saturday, Feb. 2, against Chicago and Sunday, Feb. 17, against St. Louis.

Yes, Feb. 2 is the day before the Super Bowl. Fill in the blank here on that one.

Wild games on national TV:
Date    Opponent    Location    Time (CT)    Network
Tuesday, Oct. 16    Arizona Coyotes    Xcel Energy Center    7 p.m.    NBCSN
Friday, Oct. 19    Dallas Stars    American Airlines Center    7 p.m.    NBCSN
Thursday, Jan. 10    Winnipeg Jets    Xcel Energy Center    7 p.m.     NBCSN
Tuesday, Jan. 15    Los Angeles Kings    Xcel Energy Center    7 p.m.    NBCSN
Saturday, Feb. 2    Chicago Blackhawks    Xcel Energy Center    7 p.m.    NBC
Sunday, Feb. 17    St. Louis Blues    Xcel Energy Center    2 p.m.    NBC
Sunday, Feb. 24    St. Louis Blues    Xcel Energy Center    6 p.m.     NBCSN
Sunday, March 3    Nashville Predators    Xcel Energy Center    6:30 p.m.    NBCSN
Tuesday, March 5    Nashville Predators    Bridgestone Arena    7 p.m.     NBCSN
Monday, March 11    San Jose Sharks    Xcel Energy Center    7 p.m.    NBCSN
Monday, March 25    Nashville Predators    Xcel Energy Center    7 p.m.    NBCSN

