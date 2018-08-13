The Wild will have 11 games televised on either NBC or NBCSN this season; nine of them will be played at Xcel Energy Center.
The two games on NBC, both at the X, are Saturday, Feb. 2, against Chicago and Sunday, Feb. 17, against St. Louis.
Yes, Feb. 2 is the day before the Super Bowl. Fill in the blank here on that one.
Wild games on national TV:
Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Network
Tuesday, Oct. 16 Arizona Coyotes Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, Oct. 19 Dallas Stars American Airlines Center 7 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, Jan. 10 Winnipeg Jets Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, Jan. 15 Los Angeles Kings Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, Feb. 2 Chicago Blackhawks Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Feb. 17 St. Louis Blues Xcel Energy Center 2 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Feb. 24 St. Louis Blues Xcel Energy Center 6 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, March 3 Nashville Predators Xcel Energy Center 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, March 5 Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena 7 p.m. NBCSN
Monday, March 11 San Jose Sharks Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN
Monday, March 25 Nashville Predators Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN
