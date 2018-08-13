The Wild will have 11 games televised on either NBC or NBCSN this season; nine of them will be played at Xcel Energy Center.

The two games on NBC, both at the X, are Saturday, Feb. 2, against Chicago and Sunday, Feb. 17, against St. Louis.

Yes, Feb. 2 is the day before the Super Bowl. Fill in the blank here on that one.

Wild games on national TV:

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Network

Tuesday, Oct. 16 Arizona Coyotes Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN

Friday, Oct. 19 Dallas Stars American Airlines Center 7 p.m. NBCSN

Thursday, Jan. 10 Winnipeg Jets Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, Jan. 15 Los Angeles Kings Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN

Saturday, Feb. 2 Chicago Blackhawks Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Feb. 17 St. Louis Blues Xcel Energy Center 2 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Feb. 24 St. Louis Blues Xcel Energy Center 6 p.m. NBCSN

Sunday, March 3 Nashville Predators Xcel Energy Center 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

Tuesday, March 5 Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena 7 p.m. NBCSN

Monday, March 11 San Jose Sharks Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN

Monday, March 25 Nashville Predators Xcel Energy Center 7 p.m. NBCSN