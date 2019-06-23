– They competed against each other in practice, but when it came time to assess the draft order Friday inside Rogers Arena, there wasn’t a rivalry among the USA Hockey National Team Development Under-18 teammates.

“Everyone has worked so hard for this moment,” Wild pick Matt Boldy said. “So we don’t really have that jealousy for each other. You’re more so just happy for each other.”

Eight players from the NTDP were selected in the first round, an impressive class of Americans headlined by top selection Jack Hughes.

Centers Alex Turcotte (fifth) and Trevor Zegras (ninth) filled out the top 10 before four in a row were called from 12th through 16th — starting with Boldy, then goalie Spencer Knight, defenseman Cameron York and winger Cole Caufield. John Beecher was taken at No. 30.

Boldy moved away from home at 16, a transition the now 18-year-old acknowledged as challenging, but a decision he felt was best for him. And where he and his teammates slotted Friday only seemed to reinforce that.

“You grow up really quick there,” said Boldy, who’s from Millis, Mass., and is committed to Boston College. “You move away from home a little bit earlier than some other kids.”

Gophers player No. 31

Gophers incoming freshman defenseman Ryan Johnson was the final pick (31st overall) of the first round, taken by Buffalo.

Johnson, 17, led Sioux Falls to the Clark Cup title last season, and is from Irvine, Calif.

His father, Craig, was a Gophers standout who played 10 season in the NHL after being taken 33rd overall by St. Louis in 1990.

Challenge moves

The league announced a series of tweaks Thursday that focus on expanded video review, player safety and promoting more offense and flow in the action.

Coaches will now be able to issue a challenge on goals that should have resulted in a play stoppage but didn’t, such as on a puck hitting the netting or high-sticked to a teammate in the offensive zone. Hand passes are also included, after one led to the overtime winner for the San Jose Sharks in Game 3 of their Western Conference series against St. Louis.

Teams will be allowed to issue a challenge at any time, but there will be a minor penalty for the first unsuccessful attempt and double minors for ensuing misses. .

Home cooking

The Wild will open the season on Oct. 3 in Nashville against the Predators, more than a week before the team’s home opener Oct. 12 at Xcel Energy Center against Pittsburgh. Winnipeg’s home opener will also be against the Wild, on Oct. 10.

Each NHL team announced its home opener on Friday. The remainder of the NHL schedule will be released Tuesday.

Etc.

• Wild coach Bruce Boudreau’s son Ben was recently named head coach of the Fort Wayne KoMets of the ECHL, following in his father’s footsteps. Bruce Boudreau coached the KoMets from 1993 to ’95.

“I love it,” Boudreau said. “I think that’s great. We checked it out. We’re the only father [and] son coaching professionally at the same time.”

• South St. Paul native Phil Housley will join the Arizona Coyotes as an assistant coach, according to multiple reports. Housley was fired by the Buffalo Sabres in April after spending two seasons as their head coach.

• The NHL salary cap parameters are expected to be announced Saturday, and reports suggest the ceiling will be lower than the $83 million originally anticipated. Last season’s ceiling was $79.5 million.