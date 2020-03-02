GAME RECAP

Star Tribune’s three stars

1. Alex Ovechkin, Capitals: The captain scored twice and added an assist.

2. Braden Holtby, Capitals: The goalie stopped 37 shots.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger capitalized on the power play for his 20th goal of the season and set up another goal.

By the numbers

3 Goals by the Capitals in 3 minutes, 38 seconds.

8 Shot attempts for Wild winger Ryan Donato, who opened the scoring in the first period.

9 Points, including four goals, for Fiala over his past four games.

SARAH MCLELLAN