GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Dmitry Orlov, Capitals: The defenseman scored twice and added an assist.
2. Tom Wilson, Capitals: The winger tallied the game-winning goal in his first game back after serving a suspension.
3. Mikko Koivu, Wild: The captain chipped in a goal and an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Power-play goal for the Wild in six chances.
8 Consecutive losses for the Wild to the Capitals.
14 Shots for the Wild through two periods compared to 27 for the Capitals.
5 Regulation losses for the Wild, which is tied for the third fewest in the NHL.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Similar Capitals offer Wild an object lesson on postseason success
Since Washington's journey culminated in its first championship last summer, the Wild is hopeful a similar outcome can happen to it since it's following the same script.
Wild
Wild gets rude welcome back home in loss to Caps
Minnesota fell behind 3-0 early to lose for the first time in four games.
Wild
Wild can't rediscover home prowess after lengthy road trip
Sarah McLellan recaps the 5-2 loss to the Capitals in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild upended by Capitals in return home
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
High Schools
Tuesday's prep results
Here's all the scores from Tuesday night's high school sports action.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.