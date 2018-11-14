GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Dmitry Orlov, Capitals: The defenseman scored twice and added an assist.

2. Tom Wilson, Capitals: The winger tallied the game-winning goal in his first game back after serving a suspension.

3. Mikko Koivu, Wild: The captain chipped in a goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power-play goal for the Wild in six chances.

8 Consecutive losses for the Wild to the Capitals.

14 Shots for the Wild through two periods compared to 27 for the Capitals.

5 Regulation losses for the Wild, which is tied for the third fewest in the NHL.

SARAH MCLELLAN