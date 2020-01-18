8 p.m. vs. Dallas • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Stars hot in series

Preview: The Wild continues a seven-game homestand, its longest of the season, looking to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 23-27. Dallas has seven victories in its past nine games and is 6-1-1 in its past eight against the Wild. The Stars are 1-0-1 against the Wild this season, with a 6-3 victory in Dallas and a 3-2 shootout loss in St. Paul.

Players to watch: Wild F Zach Parise has three goals in his past two games and leads the team with 17 goals this season. Dallas F Tyler Seguin has multiple points in four of his past five games against the Wild; since joining the Stars in 2013-14, he has 15 goals and 22 assists in the series.

Numbers: The Wild has points in 13 of its past 16 home games vs. the Stars … Seguin, who leads the Stars with 36 points and 25 assists, earned his 500th point with Dallas in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Buffalo.

Injuries: Stars F Martin Hanzal (back) is out; F Mattias Janmark (illness), F Radek Faksa (upper body), D Miro Heiskanen (upper body) and D Stephen Johns (post-traumatic headaches) are day-to-day.

Rachel Blount