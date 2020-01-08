Minnesota Wild (20-17-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-17-5, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Calgary Flames after Marcus Foligno scored two goals in the Wild's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

The Flames are 12-12-3 in Western Conference games. Calgary has converted on 18.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 25 power-play goals.

The Wild are 4-8-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota is seventh in the league shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.1 goals on 29.2 shots per game.

Calgary knocked off Minnesota 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 45 games played this season. Elias Lindholm has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Eric Staal has collected 33 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Wild. Ryan Suter has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Wild: Jason Zucker: out (lower body).