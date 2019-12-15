Minnesota Wild (16-12-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-15-6, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Eric Staal scored two goals in the Wild's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The Blackhawks are 2-5-2 against the rest of their division. Chicago has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 80.4% of opponent opportunities.

The Wild are 2-6-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.6 shots per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has recorded 37 total points while scoring 15 goals and collecting 22 assists for the Blackhawks. Brandon Saad has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Staal leads the Wild with 25 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists. Zach Parise has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (upper-body).